The name Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed at $69.06 up 5.32% from its previous closing price of $65.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641050 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Phillips Keith D. sold 705 shares for $50.36 per share. The transaction valued at 35,504 led to the insider holds 128,277 shares of the business.

Czachor Bruce sold 179 shares of PLL for $9,026 on Jan 06. The EVP, CLO & Secretary now owns 11,829 shares after completing the transaction at $50.42 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, WHITE MICHAEL D, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 297 shares for $50.29 each. As a result, the insider received 14,936 and left with 12,903 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLL has traded an average of 449.61K shares per day and 470.23k over the past ten days. A total of 17.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 2.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 12.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.53 and -$0.42.