The name Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Warby Parker Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.60, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $16.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640621 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WRBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 2,686 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 45,662 led to the insider holds 11,664,080 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 5,540 shares of WRBY for $92,019 on Jan 17. The 10% Owner now owns 11,666,766 shares after completing the transaction at $16.61 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Gilboa David Abraham, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,738 shares for $15.73 each. As a result, the insider received 168,863 and left with 235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $38.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRBY traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 686.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.99M. Shares short for WRBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.36M with a Short Ratio of 12.84M, compared to 16.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 71.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $144.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.46M to a low estimate of $143M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.02M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.33M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.8M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750M and the low estimate is $647M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.