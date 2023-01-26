There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) can be one of them

The closing price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) was $104.44 for the day, up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $104.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5163798 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $80.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 5,250 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 525,000 led to the insider holds 197,046 shares of the business.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,750 shares of ABNB for $243,678 on Jan 10. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 202,296 shares after completing the transaction at $88.61 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,250 shares for $87.41 each. As a result, the insider received 458,902 and left with 205,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $191.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.36.

Shares Statistics:

ABNB traded an average of 6.20M shares per day over the past three months and 5.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 638.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 21.08M, compared to 18.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.62B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.