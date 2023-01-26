There are many powerful catalysts in the market: PACCAR Inc (PCAR) can be one of them

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) closed the day trading at $110.81 down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $111.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2681507 shares were traded. PCAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $105 from $107 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $89.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $136.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when SCHIPPERS HARRIE sold 29,052 shares for $95.64 per share. The transaction valued at 2,778,632 led to the insider holds 53,246 shares of the business.

FEIGHT R PRESTON sold 13,900 shares of PCAR for $1,331,170 on Oct 28. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 62,377 shares after completing the transaction at $95.77 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, HUBBARD TODD R, who serves as the VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 491 shares for $95.00 each. As a result, the insider received 46,645 and left with 1,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PACCAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has reached a high of $111.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCAR traded about 2.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCAR traded about 2.83M shares per day. A total of 348.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.73M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.41M, compared to 4.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

PCAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 38.30% for PCAR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.35 and $7.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.01. EPS for the following year is $7.96, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.07 and $6.8.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $7.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.49B to a low estimate of $6.77B. As of the current estimate, PACCAR Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.3B, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.41B, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.09B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.83B, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.83B and the low estimate is $24.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.