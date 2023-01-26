There is a good chance Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed at $5.72 in the last session, down -2.22% from day before closing price of $5.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2180546 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HBM traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 261.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 14.48M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HBM is 0.02, which was 0.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.31.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.