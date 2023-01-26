There is a good chance Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) closed at $7.91 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $7.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2380004 shares were traded. SEMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5598.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 06, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Humenik Delbert M sold 1,130 shares for $8.14 per share. The transaction valued at 9,198 led to the insider holds 90,073 shares of the business.

Fetisov Evgeny sold 10,623 shares of SEMR for $128,700 on Oct 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,437 shares after completing the transaction at $12.12 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Fetisov Evgeny, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,759 shares for $12.02 each. As a result, the insider received 57,191 and left with 140,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEMR has reached a high of $19.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEMR traded on average about 169.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 232.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.1M to a low estimate of $63.75M. As of the current estimate, Semrush Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.25M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.17M, an increase of 26.80% less than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.46M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $252.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.4M and the low estimate is $309.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.