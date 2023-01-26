There Is Still Room For EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) closed the day trading at $9.28 up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $9.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524136 shares were traded. EZPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EZPW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On April 05, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $8.50.

On September 16, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EZCORP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EZPW has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EZPW traded about 732.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EZPW traded about 614.85k shares per day. A total of 56.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EZPW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 4.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 10.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $209.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.74M to a low estimate of $187.62M. As of the current estimate, EZCORP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.7M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EZPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $873.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $840.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $724.1M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $915.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $947.1M and the low estimate is $867.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.