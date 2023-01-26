There Is Still Room For Vale S.A. (VALE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) closed the day trading at $18.91 up 2.11% from the previous closing price of $18.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15961740 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VALE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $20.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VALE traded about 32.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VALE traded about 19.3M shares per day. A total of 4.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.31B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 54.56M with a Short Ratio of 52.67M, compared to 26.79M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

VALE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.47, up from 6.67 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 36.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.42%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $11.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.38B to a low estimate of $11B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $12.5B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.04B, a decrease of -22.00% less than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.86B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.5B, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.06B and the low estimate is $7.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.