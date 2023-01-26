There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL).

In the latest session, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed at $42.74 up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $42.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9595404 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $64 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $55.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 16, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Meintjes Willem A sold 10,000 shares for $34.92 per share. The transaction valued at 349,200 led to the insider holds 72,896 shares of the business.

GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares of MRVL for $198,050 on Oct 15. The EVP, CALO now owns 103,429 shares after completing the transaction at $39.61 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, YOUSEFI NARIMAN, who serves as the EVP, Automotive, Coherent DSP of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 450,000 and left with 274,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $78.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRVL has traded an average of 11.76M shares per day and 11.6M over the past ten days. A total of 852.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.97M with a Short Ratio of 15.38M, compared to 17.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRVL is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.