There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ING Groep N.V. (ING)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) closed the day trading at $13.97 up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $13.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4161919 shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ING, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $15.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ING traded about 4.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ING traded about 3.47M shares per day. A total of 3.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.60B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 3.55M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ING’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.94, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The current Payout Ratio is 47.30% for ING, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.85B, down -18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $18.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.