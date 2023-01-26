This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

In the latest session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) closed at $5.13 up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695137 shares were traded. WBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wallbox N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBX has reached a high of $15.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WBX has traded an average of 453.20K shares per day and 508.64k over the past ten days. A total of 161.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.13M. Insiders hold about 60.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 910.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.47M, up 112.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $380.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $431.7M and the low estimate is $341.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.