Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) closed the day trading at $31.84 up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $31.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695871 shares were traded. CUBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CUBI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on October 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $44 from $42 previously.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on March 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Banks Bernard Bennett bought 500 shares for $39.97 per share. The transaction valued at 19,986 led to the insider holds 2,156 shares of the business.

Sidhu Samvir S. bought 2,965 shares of CUBI for $124,826 on May 06. The President, CEO now owns 80,637 shares after completing the transaction at $42.10 per share. On May 06, another insider, Leibold Carla A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $42.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,100 and bolstered with 68,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Customers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBI has reached a high of $65.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CUBI traded about 324.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CUBI traded about 353.86k shares per day. A total of 32.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.94M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $2.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.47 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.68. EPS for the following year is $5.92, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $161.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.5M to a low estimate of $150.6M. As of the current estimate, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $193.69M, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.23M, a decrease of -7.60% over than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.82M, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.7M and the low estimate is $527.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.