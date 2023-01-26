Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) closed the day trading at $8.50 down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $8.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555118 shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.70 and its Current Ratio is at 16.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $22 previously.

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $8.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $25.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $21.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LPRO traded about 855.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LPRO traded about 600.34k shares per day. A total of 126.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.14M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.23M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 7.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $44.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.3M to a low estimate of $38.61M. As of the current estimate, Open Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $54.69M, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.49M, a decrease of -13.80% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.16M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.66M, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $206.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $256.85M and the low estimate is $180.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.