Update from The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV): A steady trajectory

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) closed the day trading at $190.74 down -1.30% from the previous closing price of $193.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2175207 shares were traded. TRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $212.

On January 10, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $183 to $220.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $185.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Yin Daniel Tei-Hwa sold 5,234 shares for $188.48 per share. The transaction valued at 986,499 led to the insider holds 48,756 shares of the business.

HEYMAN WILLIAM H sold 2,000 shares of TRV for $379,750 on Nov 30. The Vice Chairman now owns 251,605 shares after completing the transaction at $189.88 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, HEYMAN WILLIAM H, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $189.11 each. As a result, the insider received 945,550 and left with 251,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has reached a high of $194.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 173.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRV traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRV traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 235.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 4.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

TRV’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.72, up from 3.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for TRV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 11, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.12 and a low estimate of $3.09, while EPS last year was $5.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.84, with high estimates of $4.5 and low estimates of $3.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.1 and $12.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.07. EPS for the following year is $14.64, with 19 analysts recommending between $15.85 and $13.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $8.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.88B to a low estimate of $8.49B. As of the current estimate, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.01B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.86B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.96B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.37B and the low estimate is $36.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.