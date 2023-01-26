What shareholders can do to beat the market with Zuora Inc. (ZUO) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1654988 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zuora Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 11, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Traube Robert J. sold 30,736 shares for $7.04 per share. The transaction valued at 216,332 led to the insider holds 32,927 shares of the business.

Shenkan Amy Guggenheim sold 4,133 shares of ZUO for $27,639 on Jan 13. The Director now owns 40,087 shares after completing the transaction at $6.69 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Clayton Laura A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,133 shares for $6.69 each. As a result, the insider received 27,642 and left with 40,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZUO has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 132.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $397.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $395.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.74M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.56M and the low estimate is $434M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.