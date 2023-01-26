Which analyst expects DexCom Inc. (DXCM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, DexCom Inc.’s stock clocked out at $104.00, down -1.91% from its previous closing price of $106.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3803146 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXCM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 151.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $103.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.

On July 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on July 15, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Pacelli Steven Robert sold 412 shares for $107.86 per share. The transaction valued at 44,438 led to the insider holds 136,876 shares of the business.

SAYER KEVIN R sold 45,607 shares of DXCM for $4,822,872 on Jan 20. The President CEO and Chairman of now owns 426,645 shares after completing the transaction at $105.75 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Pacelli Steven Robert, who serves as the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of the company, sold 412 shares for $112.57 each. As a result, the insider received 46,379 and left with 137,288 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 194.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 98.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $134.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXCM traded 2.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 389.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 11.65M, compared to 15.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $813.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $828M to a low estimate of $794.7M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $698.2M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $742.88M, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $765.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.