Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) closed the day trading at $61.17 down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $61.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344520 shares were traded. YUMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YUMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Huang Johnson sold 6,317 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 347,435 led to the insider holds 45,698 shares of the business.

Yuen Aiken sold 2,298 shares of YUMC for $121,334 on Nov 14. The Chief People Officer now owns 8,654 shares after completing the transaction at $52.80 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Zhang Leila, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,176 shares for $53.51 each. As a result, the insider received 62,933 and left with 8,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $61.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YUMC traded about 2.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YUMC traded about 1.95M shares per day. A total of 420.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 401.16M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.20M, compared to 10.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Dividends & Splits

YUMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.5 and $6.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.12. EPS for the following year is $13.43, with 11 analysts recommending between $16.01 and $10.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.23B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.09B and the low estimate is $83.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.