A correction may be in store for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares?

As of close of business last night, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $114.58, down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $116.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2588349 shares were traded. TROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TROW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $70.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $138 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Higginbotham Robert C.T. sold 6,619 shares for $120.48 per share. The transaction valued at 797,451 led to the insider holds 70,465 shares of the business.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 6,974 shares of TROW for $840,221 on Dec 09. The Vice President now owns 129,436 shares after completing the transaction at $120.48 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Stromberg William J, who serves as the Non-Executive COB of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $124.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,241,500 and left with 41,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $162.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TROW traded 1.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.11M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.13M with a Short Ratio of 19.57M, compared to 17.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.03% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.78, TROW has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 39.70% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.88 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.47 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, a decrease of -20.80% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.67B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.02B and the low estimate is $5.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.