A correction may be in store for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares?

In the latest session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $13.91 up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $13.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4149205 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TechnipFMC plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,800 led to the insider holds 138,545 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $13.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTI has traded an average of 6.86M shares per day and 5.02M over the past ten days. A total of 450.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.38% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.72M with a Short Ratio of 16.29M, compared to 17.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.