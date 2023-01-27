A correction may be in store for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) shares?

In the latest session, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) closed at $34.50 up 1.59% from its previous closing price of $33.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571807 shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teradata Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on February 08, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $57 from $56 previously.

On February 08, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Underperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $34.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Cione Todd sold 16,840 shares for $33.56 per share. The transaction valued at 565,150 led to the insider holds 145,926 shares of the business.

Hutchinson Michael D sold 5,741 shares of TDC for $199,804 on Dec 13. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 34,040 shares after completing the transaction at $34.80 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Ashton Hillary, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 6,118 shares for $34.06 each. As a result, the insider received 208,379 and left with 107,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 58.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $52.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDC has traded an average of 887.22K shares per day and 579.75k over the past ten days. A total of 102.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 6.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $421.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $440.94M to a low estimate of $410M. As of the current estimate, Teradata Corporation’s year-ago sales were $457.53M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.04M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.