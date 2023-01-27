A correction may be in store for TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares?

As of close of business last night, TTM Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.55, down -7.05% from its previous closing price of $16.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733753 shares were traded. TTMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $14.

On September 29, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Weber Daniel J sold 10,000 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 163,594 led to the insider holds 84,736 shares of the business.

Hardwick William Kent sold 5,000 shares of TTMI for $81,470 on Aug 08. The SVP Global Sales and EMS now owns 82,889 shares after completing the transaction at $16.29 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, SANCHEZ TONY, who serves as the VP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 4,832 shares for $12.13 each. As a result, the insider received 58,608 and left with 21,749 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TTM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTMI traded 483.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 396k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.63M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $675.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $677M to a low estimate of $674.72M. As of the current estimate, TTM Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $552.74M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.02M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $688.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.26M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.