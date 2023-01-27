A glimpse at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s stock clocked out at $67.09, up 3.98% from its previous closing price of $64.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12529602 shares were traded. OXY stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OXY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $80.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,737,316 shares for $60.71 per share. The transaction valued at 105,478,912 led to the insider holds 194,351,650 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 2,705,798 shares of OXY for $157,709,330 on Sep 27. The 10% Owner now owns 192,614,334 shares after completing the transaction at $58.29 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,542,076 shares for $57.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,304,088 and bolstered with 189,908,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $77.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OXY traded 12.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 922.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 908.11M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 52.19M with a Short Ratio of 52.62M, compared to 63.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, OXY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.56. The current Payout Ratio is 3.10% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 24, 2016 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $3.02 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.63 and $9.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.26. EPS for the following year is $7.83, with 25 analysts recommending between $10.52 and $5.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $9.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.68B to a low estimate of $8.69B. As of the current estimate, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.55B, an estimated increase of 45.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.36B, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $45.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.59B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.31B, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.23B and the low estimate is $31.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.