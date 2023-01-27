A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

The price of SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) closed at $33.63 in the last session, up 2.19% from day before closing price of $32.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105678 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On January 04, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $46.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $64.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Quintana Julio M sold 22,300 shares for $42.79 per share. The transaction valued at 954,217 led to the insider holds 121,944 shares of the business.

Lytle Patrick A sold 8,658 shares of SM for $394,891 on Sep 09. The VP – Chief Accounting Officer now owns 12,463 shares after completing the transaction at $45.61 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Copeland David W, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $46.23 each. As a result, the insider received 462,300 and left with 228,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SM traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.75M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SM is 0.60, which was 0.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.4 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.18 and $7.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.85. EPS for the following year is $9.64, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.17 and $7.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $770M. It ranges from a high estimate of $930.3M to a low estimate of $642.1M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $760.24M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $739.02M, a decrease of -13.60% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $891.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $620.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.