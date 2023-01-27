A Stock You Should Be Looking At: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

After finishing at $49.15 in the prior trading day, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $48.70, down -0.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8291732 shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $55 from $47 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $68.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $47.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on December 21, 2022, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when CECERE ANDREW sold 84,948 shares for $43.51 per share. The transaction valued at 3,695,918 led to the insider holds 956,742 shares of the business.

DOLAN TERRANCE R sold 15,000 shares of USB for $650,100 on Nov 18. The Vice Chair & CFO now owns 138,051 shares after completing the transaction at $43.34 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Welsh Timothy A, who serves as the Vice Chair of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $43.91 each. As a result, the insider received 834,385 and left with 92,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $60.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.53B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.67M with a Short Ratio of 10.67M, compared to 11.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, USB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.68, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 43.90% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $6.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.28B to a low estimate of $6.28B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $5.66B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1B, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.72B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.3B and the low estimate is $26.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.