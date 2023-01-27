An average trading volume for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $128.49 in the last session, up 2.43% from day before closing price of $125.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514175 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 749.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $259 to $150.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $228 to $133.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTLS traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 542.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.43M. Shares short for GTLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.22% and a Short% of Float of 23.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $8.14, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.66 and $5.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $448.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $467.5M to a low estimate of $429.97M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $348.21M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $530.76M, an increase of 40.10% over than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $509.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.