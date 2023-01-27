An average trading volume for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) closed at $201.48 in the last session, up 0.68% from day before closing price of $200.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4206907 shares were traded. UNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 92.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $215 from $238 previously.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $204 to $232.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Finley Teresa bought 1,380 shares for $188.26 per share. The transaction valued at 259,799 led to the insider holds 1,380 shares of the business.

Rocker Kenyatta G sold 4,018 shares of UNP for $1,004,500 on Apr 21. The EVP MARKETING & SALES now owns 41,177 shares after completing the transaction at $250.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Union’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has reached a high of $278.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 216.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNP traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 620.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 612.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 5.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UNP is 5.20, which was 3.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 44.10% for UNP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.71 and $11.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.54. EPS for the following year is $11.88, with 29 analysts recommending between $12.75 and $10.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.63B to a low estimate of $6.22B. As of the current estimate, Union Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.73B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.11B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.78B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.8B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.84B and the low estimate is $24.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.