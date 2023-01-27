An overall feel about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Invesco Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $18.47, up 2.61% from its previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9191496 shares were traded. IVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.13.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IVZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $19 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 2,374,019 shares for $18.10 per share. The transaction valued at 42,973,542 led to the insider holds 48,573,043 shares of the business.

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of IVZ for $18,769,157 on Jan 24. The 10% Owner now owns 50,947,062 shares after completing the transaction at $18.56 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,786,854 shares for $19.02 each. As a result, the insider received 72,033,158 and left with 51,958,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has reached a high of $24.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IVZ traded 4.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 457.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IVZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.66M with a Short Ratio of 15.73M, compared to 13.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, IVZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.37. The current Payout Ratio is 35.70% for IVZ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 25:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Invesco Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated decrease of -15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.