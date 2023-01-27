An overall feel about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $10.70, down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $10.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527113 shares were traded. PFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PennantPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFLT has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFLT traded 306.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 853.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.45M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.65% stake in the company. Shares short for PFLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 936.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.14, PFLT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.58.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $27.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.75M to a low estimate of $26.06M. As of the current estimate, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $16.31M, an estimated increase of 70.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.24M, an increase of 35.20% less than the figure of $70.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.83M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.58M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.7M and the low estimate is $105.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.