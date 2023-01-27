Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT): Selected Notes

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) closed the day trading at $18.97 up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $18.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582426 shares were traded. SKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 05, 2021, Upgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $22 from $17 previously.

On November 03, 2021, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on March 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when TANGER STEVEN B sold 50,000 shares for $19.50 per share. The transaction valued at 975,000 led to the insider holds 1,349,686 shares of the business.

TANGER STEVEN B sold 50,000 shares of SKT for $950,000 on Nov 03. The Executive Chair of the Board now owns 1,399,686 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On May 17, another insider, REDDIN THOMAS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $19.20 each. As a result, the insider received 96,000 and left with 40,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tanger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has reached a high of $19.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKT traded about 713.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKT traded about 859.49k shares per day. A total of 103.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.70M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.70%.

Dividends & Splits

SKT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.16. The current Payout Ratio is 109.20% for SKT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $107.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.13M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.47M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.07M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $426.52M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $454.72M and the low estimate is $421M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.