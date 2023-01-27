Are analysts optimistic about Constellation Brands Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ) stock?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) closed the day trading at $228.50 down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $228.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194698 shares were traded. STZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $230.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $227.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 223.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $200 from $275 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $275.

On August 02, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $290.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 02, 2022, with a $290 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Carey Kaneenat Kristann sold 978 shares for $250.81 per share. The transaction valued at 245,292 led to the insider holds 1,004 shares of the business.

Sabia James A. Jr. sold 4,165 shares of STZ for $1,042,228 on Nov 21. The EVP & Pres. Beer now owns 27,102 shares after completing the transaction at $250.23 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, RES Business Holdings LP, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, sold 233,334 shares for $239.06 each. As a result, the insider received 55,780,826 and left with 5,066,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Constellation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 676.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 78.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STZ has reached a high of $261.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 236.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 240.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STZ traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STZ traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 189.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.71M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

STZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.20, up from 3.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 610.30% for STZ, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.18 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.61 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.01. EPS for the following year is $12.65, with 19 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $11.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.82B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.36B and the low estimate is $9.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.