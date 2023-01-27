Are analysts optimistic about Manulife Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:MFC) stock?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) closed the day trading at $19.93 up 2.47% from the previous closing price of $19.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4392198 shares were traded. MFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MFC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Manulife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has reached a high of $22.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MFC traded about 3.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MFC traded about 2.59M shares per day. A total of 1.90B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.74M with a Short Ratio of 10.61M, compared to 35.54M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.98, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.48. The current Payout Ratio is 49.00% for MFC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.89B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.61B and the low estimate is $55.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.