Are Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Eastman Kodak Company’s stock clocked out at $3.41, down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 765686 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KODK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when SILECK MICHAEL bought 7,500 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 48,600 led to the insider holds 27,500 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 10,000 shares of KODK for $64,200 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Vandagriff Randy, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 16,736 shares for $6.08 each. As a result, the insider received 101,755 and left with 4,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8564.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KODK traded 716.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 601.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 29.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 5.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.