Are Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) closed at $22.12 up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $22.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2518891 shares were traded. KIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $24 from $25 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $21.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares for $26.18 per share. The transaction valued at 301,070,000 led to the insider holds 28,338,105 shares of the business.

COHEN GLENN GARY sold 10,000 shares of KIM for $250,700 on May 03. The Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 486,240 shares after completing the transaction at $25.07 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, LOURENSO FRANK, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,188 shares for $23.45 each. As a result, the insider received 192,019 and left with 213,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has reached a high of $26.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KIM has traded an average of 4.21M shares per day and 4.1M over the past ten days. A total of 615.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 605.44M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KIM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.09M with a Short Ratio of 14.73M, compared to 13.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KIM is 0.92, from 0.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.62. The current Payout Ratio is 192.60% for KIM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $423.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $432.95M to a low estimate of $407M. As of the current estimate, Kimco Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $420.4M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $429.75M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $421.68M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.