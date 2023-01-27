As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) offers stability

The closing price of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) was $18.97 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $19.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1597464 shares were traded. DCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On December 01, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Harris Eva F. bought 3,516 shares for $14.25 per share. The transaction valued at 50,103 led to the insider holds 76,901 shares of the business.

RHODES KEVIN R bought 3,000 shares of DCT for $49,980 on Apr 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 137,393 shares after completing the transaction at $16.66 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Foster Matthew R., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $23.50 each. As a result, the insider received 587,500 and left with 548,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCT has reached a high of $26.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.21.

Shares Statistics:

DCT traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.38M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 2.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.92M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $369.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $384M and the low estimate is $357.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.