As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) offers stability

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) closed the day trading at $18.66 up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $18.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306209 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 173.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $19 from $22 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 120.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRT traded about 1.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRT traded about 2.18M shares per day. A total of 224.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.82M, compared to 8.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Dividends & Splits

IRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.81.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $165.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.69M to a low estimate of $162.09M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.8M, an estimated increase of 115.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.47M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $115.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $168.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.14M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.49M, up 152.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $697.9M and the low estimate is $640.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.