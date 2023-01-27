BLMN (Bloomin’ Brands Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $23.61 in the last session, up 0.85% from day before closing price of $23.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1128662 shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On January 25, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 203,032 shares for $22.93 per share. The transaction valued at 4,655,019 led to the insider holds 243,594 shares of the business.

SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 261,122 shares of BLMN for $6,118,088 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 243,594 shares after completing the transaction at $23.43 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Kunkel Julie T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $24.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,147 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bloomin”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 79.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $25.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLMN traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.85M. Shares short for BLMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.35M with a Short Ratio of 9.22M, compared to 9.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BLMN is 0.56, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.51 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.