Chubb Limited (CB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) closed the day trading at $231.11 up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $229.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054362 shares were traded. CB stock price reached its highest trading level at $231.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $228.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $246.

MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $235 to $260.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Lupica John J sold 7,949 shares for $222.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,764,678 led to the insider holds 123,553 shares of the business.

Lupica John J sold 19,051 shares of CB for $4,164,421 on Nov 30. The Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* now owns 131,502 shares after completing the transaction at $218.59 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN, who serves as the Executive Vice President* of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $209.43 each. As a result, the insider received 2,094,300 and left with 2,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chubb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CB has reached a high of $230.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 218.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CB traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CB traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 416.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.20M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Dividends & Splits

CB’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.32, up from 3.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for CB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.62 and a low estimate of $3.82, while EPS last year was $3.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.42, with high estimates of $4.63 and low estimates of $4.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.8 and $14.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.25. EPS for the following year is $17.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $18.72 and $17.16.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.39B to a low estimate of $8.9B. As of the current estimate, Chubb Limited’s year-ago sales were $8.52B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.34B, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.98B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.39B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.45B and the low estimate is $39.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.