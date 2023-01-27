Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed the day trading at $40.41 up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $40.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22163237 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.01.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMCSA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when BACON KENNETH J sold 2,000 shares for $35.88 per share. The transaction valued at 71,770 led to the insider holds 36,829 shares of the business.

Murdock Daniel C. sold 8,929 shares of CMCSA for $397,340 on May 27. The EVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,817 shares after completing the transaction at $44.50 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, WATSON DAVID N, who serves as the CEO – Comcast Cable of the company, sold 65,410 shares for $45.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,988,452 and left with 597,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $50.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMCSA traded about 24.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMCSA traded about 21.11M shares per day. A total of 4.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.28B. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.5M with a Short Ratio of 65.63M, compared to 76.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

CMCSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 90.70% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 31 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $30.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.83B to a low estimate of $29.99B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $30.34B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.39B, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.82B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.39B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.69B and the low estimate is $117.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.