Considering Baxter International Inc. (BAX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $46.14 in the prior trading day, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) closed at $46.16, up 0.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3086793 shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Mason Jeanne K sold 59,477 shares for $44.70 per share. The transaction valued at 2,658,622 led to the insider holds 126,231 shares of the business.

STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 4,020 shares of BAX for $305,612 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 34,127 shares after completing the transaction at $76.02 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, HELLMAN PETER S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,020 shares for $76.02 each. As a result, the insider received 305,593 and left with 27,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $89.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 504.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 503.13M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.41M, compared to 5.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BAX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.98, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.89 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $3.73B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.78B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.65B and the low estimate is $15.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.