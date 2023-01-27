Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) closed the day trading at $21.74 up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $21.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921522 shares were traded. CRBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRBG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $26 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.

On October 10, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 10, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Colberg Alan B. bought 30,000 shares for $22.92 per share. The transaction valued at 687,474 led to the insider holds 37,858 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corebridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBG has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRBG traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRBG traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 645.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.83M. Insiders hold about 78.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.01% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.82 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.19B and the low estimate is $19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.