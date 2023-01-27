Foot Locker Inc. (FL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) closed the day trading at $43.30 up 6.36% from the previous closing price of $40.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4267697 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Greener Todd sold 2,500 shares for $37.63 per share. The transaction valued at 94,075 led to the insider holds 5,921 shares of the business.

Maurer John A sold 3,500 shares of FL for $128,590 on Dec 30. The VP, Treasurer now owns 23,221 shares after completing the transaction at $36.74 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Johnson Richard A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 47,000 shares for $39.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,873,890 and left with 353,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $47.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FL traded about 2.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FL traded about 2.25M shares per day. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 8.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.05% and a Short% of Float of 13.69%.

Dividends & Splits

FL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $3.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $7.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.