GROV (Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, down -11.54% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0586 from its previous closing price. On the day, 905699 shares were traded. GROV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4255.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GROV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On June 27, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 10,800 led to the insider holds 8,783,986 shares of the business.

Cleary Kevin Michael bought 100,000 shares of GROV for $58,740 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Sculptor Capital Management, I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 14,000 and left with 8,803,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5240.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GROV traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 562.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.04M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GROV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 231.14k with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 410.46k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.