How is News Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NWS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $20.86 in the prior trading day, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) closed at $21.01, up 0.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883499 shares were traded. NWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NWS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,536,417 led to the insider holds 87,706 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $24.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 978.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 193.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.60M. Insiders hold about 40.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NWS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29.