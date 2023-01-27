How is W&T Offshore Inc.’s (NYSE: WTI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $6.20 in the prior trading day, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) closed at $6.50, up 4.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3041359 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.10 to $6.90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Ghauri Shahid sold 116,411 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 523,850 led to the insider holds 6,670 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 34.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.86M with a Short Ratio of 14.52M, compared to 13.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.38% and a Short% of Float of 15.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $204.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.4M to a low estimate of $204.4M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.95M, an estimated increase of 52.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.9M, an increase of 32.20% less than the figure of $52.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $822.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.01M, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.6M and the low estimate is $784.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.