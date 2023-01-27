I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP).

After finishing at $343.01 in the prior trading day, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) closed at $347.36, up 1.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762415 shares were traded. AMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $352.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $343.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $336.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $325 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Brockman Dawn M. sold 410 shares for $310.63 per share. The transaction valued at 127,358 led to the insider holds 875 shares of the business.

CRACCHIOLO JAMES M sold 13,050 shares of AMP for $4,345,967 on Nov 23. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 160,597 shares after completing the transaction at $333.02 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, MELLOH HEATHER J., who serves as the EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 165 shares for $332.63 each. As a result, the insider received 54,884 and left with 3,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameriprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMP has reached a high of $343.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 322.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 282.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 570.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 592.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMP’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.16, compared to 5.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.55 and a low estimate of $6.09, while EPS last year was $6.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.71, with high estimates of $7.15 and low estimates of $6.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.27 and $23.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.32. EPS for the following year is $28.46, with 14 analysts recommending between $30.74 and $26.29.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $3.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.45B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.86B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2B and the low estimate is $13.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.