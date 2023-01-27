I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG).

The price of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed at $151.76 in the last session, up 1.96% from day before closing price of $148.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1992644 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.

On November 18, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $122.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2021, with a $122 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 382,059 led to the insider holds 33,862 shares of the business.

Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of LNG for $504,630 on Aug 23. The SVP, Operations now owns 56,016 shares after completing the transaction at $168.21 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, BOTTA G ANDREA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $167.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,536,860 and left with 39,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LNG traded on average about 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 249.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 3.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LNG is 1.58, which was 0.33 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.03 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was -$4.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.71, with high estimates of $8.7 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.58 and $4.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.39. EPS for the following year is $19.99, with 15 analysts recommending between $30.21 and $9.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.63B to a low estimate of $5.95B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.57B, an estimated increase of 110.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.56B, an increase of 15.30% less than the figure of $110.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 88.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.75B and the low estimate is $10.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.