In spite of Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s (NASDAQ:TIGO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) closed at $17.40 down -4.66% from its previous closing price of $18.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751781 shares were traded. TIGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $16.50 previously.

On August 29, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.50.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on August 29, 2022, with a $16.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Millicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGO has reached a high of $22.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIGO has traded an average of 195.55K shares per day and 358.39k over the past ten days. A total of 170.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.41M. Insiders hold about 36.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 269.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 210.74k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.16% and a Short% of Float of 0.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $6.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.49B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.