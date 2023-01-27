In spite of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (NASDAQ:PAA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) closed at $12.78 up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $12.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5031241 shares were traded. PAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On November 21, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $14.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,961,220 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAA has reached a high of $12.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAA has traded an average of 4.82M shares per day and 4.9M over the past ten days. A total of 698.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.09M with a Short Ratio of 32.30M, compared to 24.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PAA is 1.07, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.35. The current Payout Ratio is 54.60% for PAA, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.08B, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.78B and the low estimate is $53.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.