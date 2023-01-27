In spite of RLJ Lodging Trust’s (NYSE:RLJ) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) closed at $12.19 up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $11.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1492972 shares were traded. RLJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 52,350 led to the insider holds 79,635 shares of the business.

DAVIS NATHANIEL A sold 40,000 shares of RLJ for $576,000 on Mar 18. The Director now owns 62,674 shares after completing the transaction at $14.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has reached a high of $15.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLJ has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.8M over the past ten days. A total of 160.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RLJ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.73M with a Short Ratio of 7.61M, compared to 9.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RLJ is 0.20, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.66M, up 52.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.