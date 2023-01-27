In spite of Valaris Limited’s (NYSE:VAL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Valaris Limited’s stock clocked out at $75.13, down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $75.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513760 shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Grable Colleen sold 3,109 shares for $47.57 per share. The transaction valued at 147,895 led to the insider holds 15,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $76.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VAL traded 699.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 882.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.